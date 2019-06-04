'I'm scared,' Sandy Bay woman says as First Nation struggles to cope with meth use

Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation community members have organized a meeting to discuss ways to deal with the sale and use of meth in their community, a problem some call an emergency.

The Thursday meeting at the community complex was planned after a number of violent incidents involving people on meth, said Giselle Demach, who helped organize the meeting.

"I'm scared and there is a lot of people that are scared because of this drug, and they want to do something about it," Demach said.

"They want to go about it the right way, but we don't know which way is the right way."

Community members have considered following the lead of Sagkeeng First Nation, where two houses suspected of being used to sell drugs were demolished last month, Demach said.

Sandy Bay's council passed a motion in 2017 that allows it to banish people who deal drugs to youth.

Chief Lance Roulette said a meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, but wouldn't confirm the information about recent violent incidents in Sandy Bay, saying he's waiting for a final report.

Roulette has previously called for action against drugs, after a girl was pricked by a needle on a school playground in March.

But elder Eileen Roulette said she doesn't think actions like those taken by Sagkeeng get "at the root of the problem" — drug users need help.

"We have no help whatsoever. Our resources are limited," she said.

Roulette made a Facebook post that called for ideas for fighting drug use in the community, and multiple community members who use drugs told her they wanted to quit but didn't know how, she said.

"Because that drug is right there, it's right next door, down the road. It's easy to get and it's cheap," she said.

People told Roulette the only way to fight the drug is to get the dealers out of the community, she said.

"But now it's like, how do we find out who the dealer is? How do we get that proof?"

She's frustrated that the meeting, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, has been pushed back to Thursday.

"It is an emergency with the meth, all the other drugs going around on the reserve," she said. "We can see it in the young people, their appearance. You know what's going on."

She hopes community members, especially mothers and grandmothers, go to the meeting and share their experiences.

She also wants community leaders to say what they plan to do to fix the problem.

CBC has requested comment from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, which has a Sandy Bay detachment, and is waiting for a response.