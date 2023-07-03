Manitoba RCMP search for suspect in Sandy Bay homicide

Manitoba RCMP have obtained an arrest warrant for murder in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman on Sandy Bay First Nation on Thursday.

Police said on Sunday evening Fantasia Prince, 26, is wanted for second-degree murder and other outstanding charges.

Prince may be armed and should not be approached, police said.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) officers went to a home in Sandy Bay Thursday afternoon for a report of an injured female and found the victim deceased inside, RCMP previously reported.

They did not identify her.

RCMP ask anyone with information about where Prince is to call the MFNPS at 204-843-7700 or the Amaranth RCMP detachment at 204-843-2691