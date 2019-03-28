Sandy Bay needs to take action on 'huge crisis' after girl pricked by needle found on school grounds: chief

The chief of Sandy Bay First Nation wants people to work together to rid the Manitoba community of drug dealers, after a girl was pricked by a discarded needle while at school.

Lance Roulette said the girl, who is believed to be in Grade 2, was outside on the school playground on March 21 when she came across the needle. She was poked when she tried to pick it up.

"It's very, very concerning," Roulette said.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment and the school was shut down for the rest of the day.

Roulette said the local fire department and others did a sweep of the school grounds and found other drug paraphernalia, as well as a pill bottle with an unknown substance, nearby, which they turned over to police.

The incident highlights the severity of the drug problem on the First Nation, located about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the western shore of Lake Manitoba, Roulette said.

'Rampant' drug problem: chief

"It's a huge crisis that's happening, and we need to try and formulate a better way of addressing [it] and then doing sweeps and keeping our community clean," said Roulette.

"It's a community issue that we need to deal with, that we need to resolve together. It's already gotten pretty rampant."

In 2017, a motion was passed with full support of Sandy Bay's band council that aimed to banish people who are charged with trafficking from the reserve.

Roulette said cocaine and methamphetamine appear to be the drugs of choice in Sandy Bay.

Efforts to deal with the problem have been met with pushback from some community members, Roulette said, some of whom fear retaliation if they speak up or go to police with information about drug dealers.

He hopes the incident at the school changes views.

"It should be a huge eye-opener as well for the community members to not only notice that the problem is real, but for people to also speak up," said Roulette.

"I think that's the key thing."

More sweeps planned

Rene Roulette, Sandy Bay's director of education, told CBC News the school grounds will be swept again on Sunday, the day before students return from spring break. He said plans are also in the works to sweep the grounds at least weekly going forward.

"We're going to go at it aggressively," he said, adding the problem is serious — especially when a needle is found on school grounds.

"The first thing that we have to do is educate the kids, the little ones, on needles and stuff like it."

He hopes to also involve parents in expanded education and awareness.

Lance Routlette wants to see the community come forward with ideas on how to respond to drug issues.

"We definitely need the support of the community to not only ensure that these types of bylaws are enforceable," he said, but also to ensure "that we provide a healthy and safe environment for our children."

"Considering what happened on the 21st … it's a clear indicator that we failed to do so."