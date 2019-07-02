Police seize home-made gun during arrest in Sandy Bay First Nation

Police seized a home-made firearm from a man after a brief foot chase over the weekend in Sandy Bay First Nation.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service said officers were called Saturday to Sandy Bay, about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, after reports of a man with a gun.

Officers found a man in a wooded area just off Centre Road. After refusing to come out, police said the man took off running and was tracked down a short time later behind a home in the community.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man and found a home-made gun tucked into his waist band.

He was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

