Sandy Bay First Nation water treatment plant shot at multiple times while staffed, police say

Manitoba First Nations Police Service officers are asking the public for help as they investigate shots fired at a staffed water treatment plant in a south-central community earlier this month.

On Oct. 5, police were contacted by employees at the Sandy Bay First Nation water treatment plant who reported that the building had been shot at multiple times sometime in the previous 72 hours, the police service said in a news release on Monday.

Police found numerous bullet holes throughout the building, which varied in size, including higher calibre rifles.

Investigators say some bullets were able to travel through four or five walls and exit the building on the other side.

"This is extremely dangerous as the water treatment plant is staffed 24/7 and it is believed that employees were present when this happened," the release says.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service is asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious outside of the Sandy Bay First Nation water treatment plant to contact them. (Submitted by Manitoba First Nations Police Service)

Investigators believe the shooter or shooters may have been driving an ATV.

MFNPS is asking anyone who has information or witnessed suspicious behaviour between Oct. 2 and 5 in the area of the Sandy Bay First Nation water treatment plant, to contact the Sandy Bay detachment at (204) 843-7700. Anonymous tips can be made through the tip line at 1-833-978-0048 or by emailing tips@mfnp.ca

