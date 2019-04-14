6-year-old boy hit by semi while trying to board school bus in Manitoba

A six-year-old boy from Sandy Bay First Nation was hit by a semi-trailer truck Thursday morning while trying to board his school bus, RCMP say.

Amaranth RCMP officers who went to investigate were told the school bus was stopped in the southbound lane on Highway 50, near the turnoff to the First Nation, which is about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Its lights were on and the safety arm activated when a six-year-old boy left an SUV and crossed the highway to board the school bus, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in an email.

A man driving a semi didn't stop for the school bus and either hit the child or passed by close enough to cause injuries, Manaigre said.

The boy was taken to hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

"It's really upsetting," Sandy Bay Chief Lance Roulette told CBC News in a text message. The boy was a member of the community, he said.

Roulette wouldn't say more until given permission by the family of the boy.

Manaigre said the 48-year-old man driving the semi was arrested at the scene for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and was released on court-imposed conditions, with a future court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.