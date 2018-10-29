Sandy Bay First Nation man faces $2,542 fine for giving pot to a minor

A Sandy Bay First Nation man is facing a steep fine for giving marijuana to a 13-year-old.

The fine was levied after the youth, also from Sandy Bay First Nation, went to school Friday and staff suspected he was under the influence of cannabis, says a news release from Manitoba First Nations Police.

Police spoke with the young man, who told them who had supplied him with the drug.

That person was located by officers a short time later, who issued him a ticket under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act — for $2,542.

The police force, formerly known as the Dakota Ojibway Police Service, operates in six Manitoba communities.

Sandy Bay is on the western shore of Lake Manitoba, 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

