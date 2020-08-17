Police watchdog investigating after 2 people bitten by police dog during arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after two people were bitten by a police dog during an arrest in Sandy Bay First Nation last Thursday.

RCMP notified the Independent Investigation Unit that an incident occurred while officers were arresting several people, according to a news release issued on Monday.

During the arrest in the community about 130 kilometres north of Winnipeg, the suspects tried to run away and a police service dog was used to help catch them.

The IIU says two people were bitten by the dog, and were taken to the hospital in Portage la Prairie to be treated, but one person needed surgery because of the severity of the dog bite.

A burn, cut or laceration that require admission to a hospital on an in-patient basis is defined as a serious injury under the organization's regulations, so the IIU is mandated to investigate.

The IIU is asking anyone who has information or video footage that could help with this investigation to call the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

