Police search for homicide suspect after shooting in Sandy Bay First Nation

Manitoba First Nations Police Service and members of the RCMP are searching for a suspect after a homicide in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation.

Police were called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after a shooting outside a house in the community, RCMP said in a news release.

Officers found a 39-year-old man dead at the scene, and called RCMP for assistance, the release said.

RCMP said it doesn't appear to be a random incident. Sandy Bay First Nation is about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the west shore of Lake Manitoba.

Police are in the community "to locate a suspect who is wanted in connection with an incident that tragically led to the death of one of our community members earlier this morning," Chief Trevor Prince wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Prince urged community members to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to police, but warned them not to approach or attempt to apprehend the suspect.

No information was provided by RCMP about the suspect.

CBC News has reached out to Prince, RCMP and the Manitoba First Nations Police Service for more information.

