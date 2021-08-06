Manitoba police watchdog investigates death involving First Nations police in Sandy Bay

The provincial police watchdog is investigating after a death during an incident involving the Manitoba First Nations Police Service this week.

The Independent Investigation Unit said the service notified it on Wednesday of the death.

That day, First Nations police force members responded to a report of a man with a firearm who was allegedly lighting grass fires near Lake Road North in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, about 70 kilometres north of Portage la Prairie.

Officers found the man, who they say then shot himself, according to the IIU.

Police provided first aid until emergency crews could arrive. When they did, the man was pronounced dead,

The IIU is responsible for investigating all deaths involving Manitoba police forces and has taken over the investigation.

