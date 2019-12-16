Fire destroys Sandy Bay child welfare head office

A fire early Sunday morning has burned down the main building for Sandy Bay Child and Family Services.

The chief of Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation said the structure is totally destroyed.

"It's a huge loss," Chief Lance Roulette said.

Roulette said he was woken up by a phone call around 5 a.m. That's when he learned the fire department had been dispatched to the scene off the main road in Sandy Bay, a community of about 3,650 people living on reserve in south-central Manitoba.

Sandy Bay fire crews spent about four hours battling the flames, with the assistance of fire departments from the surrounding communities of Alonsa and Langruth.

Smoke billows from a burning Child and Family Services building in Sandy Bay. (Submitted)

The immediate impact of the fire is unclear, the chief said.

"There's going to be a huge delay in service," Roulette said, when it comes to supporting programs for children in care, setting up satellite offices in different areas of the community and finding space in existing buildings.

"There's a huge range of constraints as a result of this fire that pose a risk on programming."

Child welfare threat

Head office had housed administration, family enhancement programs and social workers offices. About two dozen staff had been based out of the main building in the community.

"It's the central hub for Sandy Bay CFS," Roulette said, adding he still did not know exactly what had been recovered. Paper files could be lost forever, but digital files should have been saved to the system's backup server.

Bright orange flames ruined the Child and Family Services head office off the main road in Sandy Bay. (Submitted)

The CFS building manager was not available for an interview. Management and staff published a statement about the fire in a Facebook post.

"Even with the tremendous loss of our head office building on-reserve due to fire, Sandy Bay CFS is committed to ensuring that services to children and families continue with as little disruption as possible," the statement reads.

To contact staff previously housed at the main office, First Nations members are asked to call the Winnipeg office at 204-856-2030. "Messages will be relayed and calls returned within a reasonable timeframe," according to the Facebook post.

Sandy Bay is located about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

No updates were available on the cause of the fire. Manitoba's fire commissioner's office continues to investigate.

New building under construction

Sandy Bay CFS is getting a new building, said Roulette, but construction is underway and it won't be another year before they can move in.

The old building — now annihilated — was supposed to be converted into a band office down the line.

"Ultimately, it's a terrible thing," Roulette said.

"We're going to have to try and find another means to ensure that the program still continues."

The First Nation had paid for the old building. Roulette said the new building is being built through the province via CFS, and the money for it will be coming out of the provincial lease agreement.