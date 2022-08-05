Manitoba construction company owner fined $18,500 after worker fractured spine

The owner of a Manitoba construction company has been fined $18,500 after a worker fell about 10 feet from a scaffold and fractured their spine, the province says.

Dwight Reimer, who owns Sandhill Construction, pleaded guilty on July 19 to failing to provide information, instruction, training and supervision to ensure the safety, health and welfare of a worker following the July 16, 2018, incident in the rural municipality of Alexander, the province said in a news release.

The injured worker was installing rafters from the top platform of a moveable steel scaffold on the second floor of a two-storey garage, when five of the rafters — not yet secured to the top girder — started falling in a domino effect, the province said.

One of the rafters hit the scaffold and sent the worker falling about 10 feet onto the plywood surface below, which caused a spinal fracture, the release said.

Officials from Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health investigated and charged Reimer with the offence.

The province issued a reminder that employers must make sure their workers are appropriately trained and supervised following the incident.

