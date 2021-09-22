Crown drops manslaughter charge against accused in death of 12-year-old boy in Winnipeg

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a woman accused of killing a boy in Winnipeg this summer.

In June, a 19-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter in the death of Sanchez Boulanger, 12.

On Wednesday, a Manitoba Justice spokesperson confirmed Crown attorneys have stayed that charge.

"She has maintained her innocence throughout this process and is very much relieved that the Manitoba Prosecution Service has made the correct decision in staying her charge," the accused's lawyer Kristen Jones said in a statement Wednesday.

Family previously identified Boulanger, 12, as the victim of a violent altercation on June 18 that police characterized as "exceptionally troubling" at the time.

Police said the altercation involved two groups on Burrows Avenue near Main Street.

Boulanger was stabbed, and an off-duty nurse nearby helped officers care for the boy until an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to hospital, where he died.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested and released after charges were laid on the condition she attend court appearances.

After the manslaughter charge was dropped, Jones said there are no further charges outstanding against her client.