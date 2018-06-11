Skip to Main Content
Goaltender Sami Jo Small named GM of CWHL's Toronto Furies

Sami Jo Small has been named the general manager of the Toronto Furies of the Canadian Women's Hockey League.

Winnipeg native won 2002 Olympic gold at Salt Lake City, 5 world championships

The Canadian Press ·
Goaltender Sami Jo Small, left, helped lead Canada to Olympic gold at the 2002 Salt Lake Games. (Vellis Krooks/Canadian Press)

The former Canadian women's hockey team goaltender was instrumental in the formation of the CWHL. Small was vice-chair of the league at its inception in 2007.
Sami Jo Small. (CP)

The 42-year-old from Winnipeg also played in the CWHL and won a Clarkson Cup with the Furies in 2014.

Small won an Olympic gold medal with the Canadian women's team in 2002, as well as five world championships between 1999 and 2007.

