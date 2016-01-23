PM says Brandon's Samaritan House to receive federal COVID-19 funds

A Brandon, Man. homeless shelter will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. every afternoon thanks to $15,000 from a new federal program designed to battle the impacts of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the organization at a news conference on Thursday, while elaborating on his government's recently announced $82 billion in emergency federal aid.

"If you're helping others, we're standing with you," Trudeau said. "Like with the Samaritan House in Brandon, Manitoba."

While many public spaces are shutting their doors in the fight against COVID-19, the federal grant helps those people experiencing homelessness from being left out in the cold, say Samaritan House officials.

John Jackson, who served as the centre's executive director until last week, said the recognition made him feel proud of his city.

"Word on the street, especially with everything that's happening with the COVID-19 pandemic, is just the sense of relief that groups like Samaritan House are still able to provide services," he said. "Because if they were to have to close, or if they were to have to significantly scale down their services, it would be a great disadvantage for folks."

Jackson said the shelter — which is also the city's largest food bank — is a vital part of the community, especially for people who can't access food or shelter.

"Hearing this news today just felt like a real culmination of the effort we've put in over the past 18 months or so to raise awareness of the organization," he said.

"What really strikes me is the fact that Samaritan House came to the attention of the prime minister. That, in little old Brandon, Manitoba, where Samaritan House has done this great work, we were able to in whatever way gain his attention," said Jackson. "I think that just speaks volumes."

Social distancing in shelter

Heather Bolech, a supervisor at the shelter, told CBC Radio Noon host Sam Samson on Thursday that the attention from Ottawa helped shine a light on the struggles that people experiencing homelessness are facing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Jackson resigned as executive director of Brandon's Samaritan House Ministries earlier this year, and held the position until last week. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

"Our folks are scared, too, and they need the attention right now, as well," she said.

Staff are taking precautions to practice social distancing and help slow the spread of the virus. For example, the shelter is staggering entry to 10 people at a time and for only 30 minutes.

"[It's] just a place to sit and relax and have that cup of coffee without feeling like they need to be shuffled along like in other community places right now," Bolech said.

They've also spread out beds farther apart, and will be bringing in public health officials to answer questions from the community.

"I think they're worried, like everybody, if they're not feeling well, where do they go?" Bolech said.

She said there has been a huge community response since the prime minister's announcement from people wanting to use the shelter to people wanting to do their part to help.

"It's been really heartening to see how much people are reaching out," she said. "I've been listening to the doorbell ring."