Salvation Army less than halfway to target, 'a little bit nervous' about Winnipeg Christmas kettle campaign

It's said to be the season of giving, but the Salvation Army says that spirit isn't shining as bright as the charity is used to.

With just a couple weeks until Christmas, the charity's Christmas kettle campaign is less than halfway to its goal in Winnipeg.

The kettles, located in malls and businesses across Canada, have been a staple of the holiday season for over 100 years.

Rob Kerr, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army, said its goal for the Winnipeg area was to raise $370,000 by Christmas. So far, the organization has only collected $160,000, which is making the charity "a little bit nervous."

"We're a little bit behind where we should be. We'd like to be at least 50 per cent at this point, and we're not there," he said.

"So [we] just really wanted to get that push out there, reminding folks if you're walking by one of our kettles, please just drop something in."

This year, the Salvation Army was not allowed to solicit donations through its kettle campaign inside any of the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries stores in the province, after the Crown agency said it received complaints from shoppers about charities soliciting in the stores.

The Salvation Army has, however, been able to set up tables in Liquor Mart stores, but those are not performing as well as the kettles did, Kerr said.

It also has debit/credit card machines at certain kettle locations, but those also have not proved to be as popular as hoped, he said.

Money raised from the kettle campaign goes toward funding a variety programs within the community, such as after-school programs for kids, school lunch programs, seniors exercise programs and summer camp programs.

A large portion of the funds also go toward helping people at Christmas with either with food or toys, Kerr said.

If the organization doesn't raise the funds it needs, it might have to cut back on services or programs in some areas, Kerr said.

More from CBC Manitoba: