Salvation Army helps Winnipeg's vulnerable people beat the heat

As temperatures rise in Winnipeg on the first official day of summer, the Salvation Army is hitting the streets to make sure the city's homeless and vulnerable population keeps cool in the heat.

Crews with the Salvation Army community response unit spent Thursday afternoon handing out water bottles in the city's core area.

"It's a hot day and we're just worried that there's people who are out in the street … that might not realize how hot it is and how dehydrated they might be," said Salvation Army spokesperson Maj. Rob Kerr.

"Our purpose today is just to be out there getting bottles of water into the hands of people who should probably be drinking some water today."

Kerr said crews had a total of 400 bottles.

Bottled water is also being given to those in need of it at the Booth Centre at 180 Henry Ave. and Weetamah at 180 Henry Ave., he said. Both centres are open with air conditioning for anyone looking to get out of the heat.

"We want to make sure there's a place for people to sit inside if they need to just to cool off, get some water and get hydrated, and make sure they're not out in that hot sun and heat all day long today," Kerr said.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder forecast a high of 31 C Thursday and expects the heat to continue with a high of 29 C Friday and temperatures hovering around the 30 C mark through the weekend and into next week.

The Salvation Army is taking donations of bottled water at both Booth Centre and Weetamah to make sure they are stocked up for the streak of hot weather.

"It's not just a one day blip. It's been a few days of heat now, and it looks like it's going to be a few more," Kerr said.

"If our pavement is starting to buckle in the city because of the heat, people are probably starting to buckle as well."

