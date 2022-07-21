Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

'Massive sinkhole' shuts down part of Winnipeg intersection

A large crater has opened up in the middle of an intersection in north Winnipeg, forcing the closure of a stretch of Salter Street.

Salter Street is closed at Inkster Boulevard but traffic can still flow along Inkster

This crater has closed a stretch of Salter Street at Inkster Boulevard. (Walter Bernal/CBC)

Call it the Salter Sinkhole or the papa of all potholes.

A large crater has opened up in the middle of a busy intersection in north Winnipeg, forcing the closure of a stretch of Salter Street. 

The north and southbound lanes are closed where Salter meets Inkster Boulevard in the city's St. John's area.

Winnipeg police initially tweeted late Wednesday night that the entire intersection was closed due to a "massive sinkhole."

Since then, barricades have been erected to enable traffic to flow along Inkster.

CBC News has reached out to the city to ask about the cause and timeline for repairing the sinkhole.

Barricades have been put up to block vehicles on Salter Street but Inkster Boulevard is open for east and westbound traffic. (Walter Bernal/CBC)
