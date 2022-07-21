'Massive sinkhole' shuts down part of Winnipeg intersection

Call it the Salter Sinkhole or the papa of all potholes.

A large crater has opened up in the middle of a busy intersection in north Winnipeg, forcing the closure of a stretch of Salter Street.

The north and southbound lanes are closed where Salter meets Inkster Boulevard in the city's St. John's area.

Winnipeg police initially tweeted late Wednesday night that the entire intersection was closed due to a "massive sinkhole."

Massive sinkhole at Inkster Blvd at Salter St resulting in entire intersection being closed. —@wpgpolice

Since then, barricades have been erected to enable traffic to flow along Inkster.

CBC News has reached out to the city to ask about the cause and timeline for repairing the sinkhole.