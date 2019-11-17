Door-to-door salesperson chased by Winnipeg man with gun, say police

A Winnipeg man is facing five charges after allegedly chasing a salesperson from his house with a gun Friday night, said police.

The telecommunications sales representative had been knocking on doors on Collegiate Street between Ness Avenue and Silver Avenue on Friday when he encountered an upset 51-year-old man at a house shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a Winnpeg police press release issued Sunday.

The salesperson attempted to leave, but was followed to the street, where a confrontation occurred. The man went back inside the house and returned with a firearm, forcing the salesperson to flee, according to police.

From there, the man pursued the salesperson by vehicle while still armed with the gun. The salesperson fled and hid inside another residence, and police were contacted.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., Winnipeg police along with the Tactical Support Team and K9 Unit responded to a firearm-related incident at a house on Collegiate Street.

The man was uncooperative and refused to exit the house, police said. At 11:20 p.m., he was safely taken into custody.

Upon further investigation by Major Crimes, officers conducted a search warrant, which led to the seizure of 12 firearms and ammunition.

The accused is facing five charges including pointing a firearm, storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations, possession of and careless use of a weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

