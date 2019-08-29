Skip to Main Content
Manitoba Tory leader suggests NDP mulling increase in sales tax
Manitoba Tory leader suggests NDP mulling increase in sales tax

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are suggesting the NDP is planning an increase in the provincial sales tax if that party wins next month's election.

PCs plan to release platform on Tuesday — 1 week before Sept. 10 election

Manitoba PC Leader Brian Pallister says the NDP's promise of about $500 million a year in new spending would require an increase in the PST of 1.6 percentage points. He made a point of referencing the photo behind him at his press conference Thursday morning, saying 'Looks like where I came from." (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Tory Leader Brian Pallister says the New Democrats are promising about $500 million a year in new spending.

Pallister says that would require an increase in the PST of 1.6 percentage points.

The Tory math assumes the new spending would be funded entirely by a tax hike and not through increased revenues from economic growth, federal transfer payments or other measures.

PC Leader Brian Pallister holds a press conference at a hotel in Winnipeg the day after the provincial leaders' debate to warn taxpayers about a PST tax hike he says would come if the NDP were elected. It's something NDP Leader Wab Kinew denies. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

NDP Leader Wab Kinew has ruled out a sales tax increase, something he repeated again at Wednesday night's leaders' debate. But Pallister says former NDP leader Greg Selinger said the same thing before raising the tax in 2013.

The Tories have not released their own full platform, but Pallister says that will come on Tuesday — one week before the election on Sept. 10.

