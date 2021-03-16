Group loses bid to block sale of St. Boniface City Hall but won't back down
'The SFM and the francophone community have not said their last word on the matter'
The sale of St. Boniface's historic city hall to a private group is going ahead, despite the efforts of a francophone group that hoped to block it.
Still, the Société de la francophonie manitobaine says it is undeterred and the fight is far from over.
The domed building in Winnipeg's French area, on Provencher Boulevard, represents 300 years of francophone presence in the city and its future should continue to be shaped with the community, SFM president Christian Monnin said in a news release.
"The SFM and the francophone community have not said their last word on the matter."
Late last fall, the City of Winnipeg put the 1906 building on the market. The sale also included the 1907 fire hall that sits directly behind it, facing Dumoulin Street.
St. Boniface ceased being a city when it amalgamated with Winnipeg and 11 surrounding municipalities in 1971. The buildings have been used for other purposes since then. Several groups have offices in the old city hall while the fire hall was a museum.
The City of Winnipeg has been paying to maintain the properties since amalgamation.
In February, a public service report proposed closing a deal with Manitoba Possible, formerly known as the Society for Manitobans with Disabilities. The group wants to create an "abilities village" that would include a new head office, some residences and a gathering place.
Although the properties were valued at $2.5 million, the deal is for $10,000.
On Monday, members of the francophone community and Conseil jeunesse provincial (Provincial Youth Council) gathered outside Winnipeg City Hall as part of its Keep the Keys campaign to lobby the city and Mayor Brian Bowman to maintain ownership.
Inside city hall, a city property and development committee meeting had the sale on its agenda.
Coun. Kevin Klein tried to delay the decision by referring the matter to city council, but a vote on that motion resulted in a deadlock, which allowed the sale to go ahead as planned.
"The Société de la francophonie manitobaine deplores the situation, which demonstrates a deep division among city councillors on the issue," the news release from the SFM stated.
Francophone groups say that at the time of amalgamation, there was an understanding the city hall property would remain a public asset in perpetuity.
"Winnipeg claims to be a human rights city, yet it has shown total disregard for the French-speaking minority," Monnin said in the news release.
"St. Boniface City Hall could have remained in the hands of the city, and by extension the community, without compromising the project put forward by Manitoba Possible," he said.
"There was the possibility of a win-win solution, but the city closed the door. It has once again demonstrated its unwillingness to work with and consider the francophone community."
The SFM is not opposed to the sale of the fire hall, saying Manitoba Possible's plans are a great opportunity to revitalize that space.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.