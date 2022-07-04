Victim in St. Norbert shooting death identified as 59-year-old man

Winnipeg police have identified the man killed in a shooting in St. Norbert this weekend as Salah Falah Hasan, 59.

On Sunday, police said officers were called around 3 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Houde Drive with reports of shots fired.

Officers found Hasan suffering from a gunshot wound at the home, police said in a news release Monday. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

No suspects have been arrested, but police said Sunday they do not believe the killing was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide unit investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).