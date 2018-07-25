Couple find human remains in Sagkeeng First Nation

Human remains have been found in a wooded area on Sagkeeng First Nation, RCMP say.

The person has not been identified, an RCMP spokesperson said, adding the remains are not believed to be "historical."

Larry Wassaykeesic and his wife were searching for his son's shoes in the yard on Monday. That's when he found what looked like a piece of bone, over in an area where dogs frequently play.

"I thought it was something else, maybe a dog's bone," he said. His partner took another look and they realized it was a human jawbone.

Larry Wassaykeesic and Robin Fontaine found the remains while searching for their son's shoe. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

He said they went inside to get rubber gloves before picking it up. They put it in a plastic bag and brought it to the police station.

Searchers comb through a creekbed in Sagkeeng First Nation. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Wassaykeesic said the whole thing is scary.

"We're very concerned — whose child that is laying over there in the bushes, how long he might have been laying there without us even knowing. I'm really lost for words … sad, hurt."

"Hopefully it'll bring at least some peace to a family," said his wife, Robin Fontaine.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is working with RCMP to identify the remains.

