Former Manitoba principal charged in double homicide also accused of sexually assaulting girl

The former high school principal charged in December in a 2017 double homicide in the village of St-Georges, Man., was also charged earlier this year with sexually assaulting a minor.

On Aug. 18, 2018, Claude Francis Guimond, the former principal of Sagkeeng Anicinabe High School, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and sexually touching a young person while in a position of trust or authority, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.

The offences are alleged to have happened between Sept. 1, 2013 and June 20, 2015. Guimond's alleged female victim was under the age of 16 years old at the time.

He was released on $2,500 bail, on the condition that he reside in Fort Alexander, Man. — which is on Sagkeeng First Nation — and that he have no contact with his alleged victim. He must also not have any contact with anyone under 18, unless in the presence of another adult, and he must abstain from drugs or alcohol.

In December, police arrested and charged Guimond, 54, with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of two men in St-Georges, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Jody Brown, 43, and Steven Chevrefils, 35, were found dead in this home in St-Georges, Man. on Feb. 28, 2017. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Jody Brown, 43, and Steven Chevrefils, 35, were found dead in the home they lived in together on Feb. 28, 2017. Shortly after their deaths, RCMP said the two men had been victims of a targeted shooting.

Guimond has a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 6, when he is expected to enter a plea on the sex assault charges.