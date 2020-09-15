Sagkeeng First Nation goes into lockdown with 1st COVID-19 case

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has put Sagkeeng First Nation into lockdown.

Chief Derrick Henderson said the council was told Monday night that a member of the community, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, had tested positive.

Checkpoints to access the First Nation went up shortly afterward and the infected person went into isolation and is being monitored by health officials.

Anyone who was in touch with the individual is now being contacted and asked to self-isolate.

"It was inevitable that we would see cases in First Nations communities," says a letter from chief and council posted on the community Facebook page.

"Our goal is to quickly contain the spread of COVID-19 and limit it to small numbers of cases or clusters.

"We remind everyone that we need to continue to be vigilant about following effective public health measures to reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19."

Manitoba's first COVID-19 cases on a First Nation were identified late last week with one at Fisher River Cree Nation and two at Peguis First Nation. Both communities are in the province's Interlake region.

Sagkeeng is on the east side of Lake Winnipeg, close to the community of Powerview-Pine Falls.