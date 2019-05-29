Sagkeeng First Nation tears down home suspected of producing meth

The band council at Sagkeeng First Nation has torn down a home where they suspect tenants were producing and selling methamphetamine, and plans to tear down another.

The tenants of the band-owned homes were served eviction notices in mid-May, after leadership in the community received numerous complaints.

Former addicts have told them that meth is being produced in the homes, they said.

The demolition, which took place Tuesday, was live streamed on Facebook:

Band Coun. Dylan Courchene said once the people inside were evicted, crews went in, took samples of residue in the homes and found evidence of chemicals used in the production of meth.

The band council decided the homes wouldn't be safe for anyone else, Courchene said.

"If we were to put another family in the home, what we're doing is we're jeopardizing that family's health and wellness, safety," he said.

"We don't want to, in any way, have children exposed to anything."

A plan to evict the occupants and demolish the homes was drafted by band council and presented to the community's elders council in May, with around 50 elders present.

A couple living in one of the homes has relocated to Winnipeg, Courchene said.

The occupants of the other home are still living in Sagkeeng, and the band council has reached out to them to ensure they can get treatment if they want it.