New Sagkeeng First Nation case underscores seriousness of following COVID-19 measures, chief says

A second COVID-19 case in a Manitoba First Nation has its chief underscoring how important it is for residents to stay put and outsiders to steer clear.

Sagkeeng First Nation identified the additional case Thursday, Chief Derrick Henderson said.

"I hope that it doesn't go on further than this," Henderson said Friday.

"We'll continue what we have to do with respect to governing the community to make sure that people understand the seriousness of this."

The second case is a close contact of the first and both are self-isolating, Henderson said.

Sagkeeng, which is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, is under lockdown, but the First Nation allows people who use Highway 11 to pass through the community, with restrictions.

Henderson asks people who aren't from Sagkeeng not to stop there.

"I don't want to discriminate against people, but we want to contain it."

School in Sagkeeng is being held remotely until further notice.

The community won't lift restrictions until the spread is contained, Henderson said.