Sagkeeng First Nation reports outbreak linked to delta variant at care home

Sagkeeng First Nation says an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant has spread through the community's care home.

As of Friday, there are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, and all of them are in George M. Guimond Care Centre, according to a Facebook update from the First Nation.

There are 30 beds in the long-term care facility, a 2019 informational packet says.

The province declared an outbreak at the care centre the day before, but on Friday, Sagkeeng First Nation said the cases are linked to the delta variant, also known as B.1617.2.

"There are no known active cases outside of the care home at the moment, but we strongly encourage everyone to take every precaution to avoid spread in the community," the post says.

Delta is significantly more contagious than the original strain of coronavirus.

Some experts suggest delta may be spreading 50 per cent faster than the alpha variant first found in the U.K. — and that variant is considered 50 per cent more infectious than the original strain.

Manitoba's public health officials have said the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the delta variant, and to avoid serious outcomes like hospitalization and death is to get vaccinated.

Just 34 per cent of eligible members of the First Nation have both doses of the vaccine, according to the Facebook post.

CBC News has been unable to reach Sagkeeng First Nation's Chief Derrick Henderson over the last two days.