2nd case of COVID-19 identified at Sagkeeng First Nation

A second member of Sagkeeng First Nation has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the First Nation's leadership.

The person was a close contact of the first case, and has been self-isolating for several days, the statement posted to Facebook says.

Because of this, the risk to the community is believed to be low at this time.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the community Monday night. Checkpoints to access the First Nation went up soon afterward. The infected person went into isolation and is being monitored by health officials, while close contacts were also told to self-isolate.

Manitoba's first COVID-19 cases on a First Nation were identified late last week, with one at Fisher River Cree Nation and two at Peguis First Nation. Both communities are in the province's Interlake region.

Sagkeeng is on the east side of Lake Winnipeg, close to the community of Powerview-Pine Falls.