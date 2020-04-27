RCMP arrest man who locked himself in Sagkeeng First Nation home with a weapon

Police say a man locked himself inside a Sagkeeng First Nation home with a bayonet-style firearm Thursday night, after acting violently toward others and charging at officers.

Powerview RCMP were called to the home at around 9 p.m. about a 34-year-old man who was thought to be under the influence of drugs and acting violent, says a news release form the RCMP.

When officers arrived, police say the man charged at them with an edged weapon.

Police used a stun gun to try to subdue him, but it didn't work, and he locked himself inside a bathroom, the news release says.

Police tried to negotiate with the man for several hours, eventually breaking down the door. After using a stun gun on the man again, and pepper spray, officers were able to arrest him.

The accused is charged with several offences, including: assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.