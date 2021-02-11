City looks for safe drop-in space for street-involved women

The city may come to the rescue of street-involved women who've had no safe place to shelter from the cold for months.

On Wednesday, council's protection and community services committee directed city staff to find space in a city-owned community centre or other large facility, around the Dufferin area. The site would host drop-in services for Sage House for the remainder of the pandemic.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.