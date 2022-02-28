Safeway, FreshCo workers in Manitoba vote in favour of strike

Unionized workers of two grocery store chains with locations in five Manitoba cities have voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

Over the weekend, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832 members who work for Safeway and FreshCo gave their union the strike mandate as it negotiates a new contract.

The union said workers at the grocery store chains, which are owned by Sobeys Capital Inc., are pushing for better working conditions.

Jeff Traeger, UFCW 832 president, said in a statement Monday that the employer has made a huge profit during the pandemic while employees have worked very hard despite increasing risks and stress.

He said in the statement that Sobeys Capital Inc. has regularly called its employees heroes, but now it's time to show their gratitude in a more meaningful way.

UFCW and Sobeys Capital Inc. have been at the bargaining table since late 2021. The current contract expires March 19 and the two sides are expected to continue bargaining Tuesday.

The union represents about 2,000 Safeway and FreshCo workers in Brandon, Dauphin, Neepawa, Thompson and Winnipeg.

