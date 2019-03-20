Safety upgrade recommended for Isabel Street crosswalk where girl, 4, died

The crosswalk where a four-year-old girl was killed earlier this year is one step closer to getting safety improvements, after Winnipeg's public service recommended upgrades to the stretch of Isabel Street where the child was hit in March.

Engineer David Patman, author of the city's review, is recommending lower flashing amber lights be installed at the crosswalk near Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue, where four-year-old Galila Habtegergish was struck by a vehicle in March.

The review also recommends installing regular traffic lights at the crosswalk across Isabel Street at Ross Avenue, just a couple of blocks south of the Alexander intersection.

The lights would replace the current lighted crosswalk at that intersection.

Both recommendations are subject to the approval of additional gas tax funding from Ottawa, which will cover the total cost of the improvements.

The city estimates the upgrades will cost $255,000.

Coun. Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) spurred the public service to look into safer crosswalks at the two intersections following the death of the four-year-old girl. Galila lived with her family in an apartment run by the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba on Isabel. Originally from Eritrea, they had moved to Winnipeg the month before Galila's death.

On March 18, she and her mother were crossing Isabel at Alexander, heading toward Dufferin School around noon, when they were both hit by a vehicle at the intersection.

The girl's mother survived but suffered serious injuries to her lower body.

After the crash, Santos called for the brighter, more obvious lights at the Alexander crosswalk where the girl was killed, along with the traffic lights at Ross Avenue — an intersection she said is often busy with customers headed to a nearby coffee shop and people heading to the Freight House, which has a pool, daycare and community centre.

The new traffic lights at Isabel and Ross would require approval by the public works committee. The flashing lights at Isabel and Alexander, however, can be installed by city crews without special approval.