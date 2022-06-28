Province to require coaches, teachers of K-12 students to complete abuse prevention training

All coaches who work with children from kindergarten to Grade 12 will be required to complete training on how to prevent abuse and harassment in sport, the Manitoba government announced Tuesday.

The training will be provided online by Respect Group, an organization co-founded by Sheldon Kennedy, a former NHL player and sexual abuse survivor.

Teachers will also be required to complete the organization's training program tailored to school leaders on how to fight abuse, harassment and discrimination in sport.

"When we talk about abuse, when we talk about bullying, harassment … those words themselves carry with them a significant amount of fear," Kennedy said Tuesday during a news conference with provincial officials.

"They also carry with them a lot of grey area, so I think that our job is to bring clarity to not only the words but the pathways to be able to respond."

Sport Manitoba has required all of its affiliated coaches to complete the abuse prevention program for the last 15 years, but now all coaches and teachers in the province will be required to take the same training.

The training will be provided free of charge, Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says.

The Respect Group training has been available to teachers and school staff for close to 10 years, but Ewasko says the province has decided to make it mandatory.

"We know that school staff are often among the first to hear from students experiencing maltreatment, so it is critical they are well equipped to respond appropriately," he said.

In addition, the province announced Tuesday that it is spending $250,000 to develop and implement a new program with Sport Manitoba focused on expanding the resources and training available to those involved in sports.

The funding will also go toward creating a public awareness campaign and a safe sports policy for provincial sport organizations.

Hockey Canada controversy

The announcement comes the same day Scotiabank said it was pausing its sponsorship of Hockey Canada in response to the organization's handling of an alleged sexual assault.

Hockey Canada quietly settled a lawsuit last month after a woman claimed she was assaulted by members of the country's 2018 gold-medal winning world junior hockey team at a gala and golf function four years ago in London, Ont.

The federal government also froze public funding to the national organization as a result.

Following the provincial announcement, Kennedy said he thinks Hockey Canada has to get up to speed with the expectations of society.

"I feel it was an archaic response. I mean, when it comes to these types of decisions or incidents that we have to deal with, we need to be more transparent," he said.

"We can't deal with it and hope it never gets told."

Kennedy said he thinks players also need to be educated on abuse, bullying and harassment prevention.

"This isn't just a coach's responsibility, it's not just parents responsibility, it's not just executives responsibility. It's all of our responsibility to do the right thing," he said. "And players are a part of that."