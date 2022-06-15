After recent homicides, Winnipeg non-profit wants 24/7 safe space for those fleeing violence

An Indigenous-led community service organization in Winnipeg wants to create a 24/7 safe space for women and gender-diverse people in light of recent violence in the community.

Velma's House helps women and gender-diverse people find safety, housing and other resources from their space in the West Broadway neighbourhood.

But the space, run by Ka Ni Kanichihk, only has room for seven women at a time, and can't stay open overnight due to zoning restrictions, said Dodie Jordaan, executive director for Ka Ni Kanichihk. The space is also not in great shape and needs repairs, she said.

Due to the economic and social challenges exacerbated by the pandemic, she says they're seeing more people than ever looking for help.

"We really need to be open through the night. We see women sleeping on the porch and under the porch and in the bushes around the house that we're we're occupying right now," Jordaan said.

Jordaan said they need a bigger space so they can help more women and gender-diverse people trying to escape violence.

After five First Nations women were killed in the Winnipeg area in the last month — one of whom family says was looking for somewhere safe at the time — that need is more urgent that ever, Jordaan said.

"Having five lives lost in a month is beyond a crisis."

Calls for action

In Ottawa Tuesday, Winnipeg Centre NDP MP Leah Gazan called on the federal government to provide more funding to make Velma's House available 24/7.

"This space that we are fighting for, begging for, would offer a safe space for those fleeing violence in a culturally appropriate setting," she said during a news conference.

"These are preventable deaths that can be stopped if the right supports are in place.

The organization did receive a $1.8 million contribution from the federal government to help complete an expansion of their McDermot Avenue building, something they've been working on for over a decade.

But they are looking for another space in Winnipeg's core area for Velma's House, which could cost between $1 to $1.8 million, Jordaan said, which they're hoping the federal government will help fund.

"If we can prevent deaths, we should be able to find $1.8 million for a building quite easily."