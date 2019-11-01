Play It Safe Halloween gives out 60,000 pieces of candy

Two programs in Winnipeg's North End gave out more than 60,000 pieces of candy on Halloween night to hundreds of families.

The programs held at the North End YMCA and the Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre provided the community with a safe indoor spot to trick-or-treat, complete with candy, decorations and games.

Organizers at the two locations said they each had more than 400 kids come through their doors, dressed as everything from pumpkins to firefighters.

A last-minute donation of Halloween costumes to Turtle Island's event meant youth who couldn't afford a costume were able to dress up too.

"It's safe, and it's fun to play games … it's fun if you win or lose," said nine-year-old Liam Greyeyes, who came dressed as a shark.

Greyeyes and his family decided to attend following recent violent events in the city.

Play It Safe Halloween offered up games for kids at the YMCA on McGregor Street. Members of the Winnipeg Blues junior hockey team were on hand to help. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"This is the first time coming out this year, just because with everything that's been going on, I felt this would be a better option for us. So far it's been really good, we're having lots of fun, and we'll probably do this again next year," said Liam's mom Tiffany Greyeyes.

"I like how it is all about staying safe, inside the community. It's all for the children and all the families," she said.

"There happens to be a lot of violence in the community recently, and so that's a big concern tonight, to keep the kids safe.

"It's also good to have a place to stay warm, because it's also snowing," she laughed.

Jonathan Traverse and his family carve pumpkins as part of "Halloweek" events leading up to Play It Safe Halloween for families in the North End. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Jonathan Traverse and his family took part in a pumpkin carving earlier in the week at Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre.

"You know where the candy is coming from, it's safe, it's organized in an orderly manner, and it's all about the kids and having fun," Traverse said.

"It's all nicely lit up so you can see where they are all running," he said.

"We're part of a bigger community here, being in the North End. But also our family gets to get out together and get into the Halloween spirit," he said.

Four-year-old Calleigh Caraan at the Play It Safe Halloween event at the North End YMCA. (Walther Bernal/CBC)