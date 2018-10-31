Skip to Main Content
Indoor trick-or-treating draws hundreds of costumed youngsters to North End centres

Indoor trick-or-treating draws hundreds of costumed youngsters to North End centres

North End community groups stepped up Wednesday night to continue a popular Halloween tradition — indoor trick or treating.

Play It Safe Halloween offers families a warm, secure environment, says organizer

Laura Glowacki · CBC News ·
Aisha Mustafa, one of the volunteers at Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre, helped hand out hundreds of candies on Oct. 31, 2018, as part of Play It Safe Halloween. (Tyson Kosik/CBC)

North End community groups stepped up Wednesday night to continue a popular Halloween tradition — indoor trick or treating.

Nearly 1,000 children, dressed in spooky and sparkly Halloween garb, stopped in at two community centres in Winnipeg's North End for the candy giveaway. The YMCA on McGregor Street and Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre were both inundated with zombies, ghosts and princesses.

When doors opened at 4 p.m., there were already 100 eager tots and pre-teens waiting in line for treats, said Brittany Murdock a co-ordinator with Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre and Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre.

"This year was really successful. To see all the smiling faces of the kids and the families and all the comments that we got. People were really thankful," she said.

Thankful, in part because after eight years, the popular event was at risk of ending for good this year.

Upheavals at the Indian and Metis Frienship Centre last year, including funding cuts and staff departures, made the future of safe Halloween unclear.

Brittany Murdock, wearing a Freddy Krueger mask on her head, helped organize the Play It Safe Halloween on Oct. 31, 2018, taking over from the Indian and Metis Friendship Centre which started the event. (Tyson Kosik/CBC)

In recent weeks, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, the YMCA and other organizations stepped in to host the event that in previous years drew thousands of people.

Safe Halloween was first created as a response to three shootings in the days before Halloween in 2010. Two people died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously hurt.

The shootings, which remain unsolved, left the community reeling. Parents were nervous about letting their young ones venture into the streets where real danger lurked.

Today, Play It Safe Halloween has grown beyond being a safe space for families into an annual community celebration, said Murdock.

"A lot of youth and families want a warm safe place to come and trick or treat with their kids," she said.

"We had a few other activities go on ... we did some face painting, we had a haunted house at the end. So we added our own twist."

On Wednesday, all the candy was gone within a couple hours.

Next year, Murdock said they plan to buy more treats.

About the Author

Laura Glowacki

Reporter

Laura Glowacki is a reporter based in Winnipeg. Before moving to Manitoba in 2015, she worked as an associate producer for CBC's Metro Morning in Toronto. Find her on Twitter @glowackiCBC and reach her by email at laura.glowacki@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us