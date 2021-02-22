Manitoba's Safe at Home grant program gets $2M boost

More free entertainment is on its way to Manitobans in an effort by the province to keep people at home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manitoba government announced Monday that it is adding another $2 million to its Safe at Home grant program, which offers funding for organizations, businesses and individual artists to provide free virtual programming.

Examples include live streaming of performing arts, at-home fitness, cooking classes and art programs for children.

The additional money means more than 300 virtual programs can be funded throughout the winter months, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said.

The campaign, first introduced in early December with a $3-million funding pool, was borne out of an acknowledgement that stay-at-home orders are tough on people's mental health and well-being, a government official said at the time.

"The Safe at Home Manitoba program has been a tremendous success in helping to improve the quality of life for many Manitobans in all regions of the province, while helping us stop the spread of COVID-19," Cox said.

"This pandemic is far from over, which is why it is so important that we continue to offer ways for Manitobans to stay 'safe at home.'"

Asked how she quantifies that "tremendous success," Cox said more than 2,000 applications were received when the initial $3 million was announced.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin, who joined Cox for Monday's announcement, was asked if it might cause confusion among the general public in light of the province slowly reopening the economy and allowing people to resume shopping and going for personal services.

"Manitobans have put us in that position to start this cautious reopening, very gradually. But I think the message is the more we stay at home, the safer we're going to be," he said.

"This virus is still circulating. We're at risk for variants of concern."