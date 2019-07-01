Bipolar on two wheels: Ex-hockey player cycles across Canada for mental health

An ex-hockey player living with with bipolar disorder is trekking his two-wheeler hundreds of kilometres to raise awareness about mental health.

Cyclist Ryan Phillips hopes to make a worldwide impact on his bike tour for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"I waited a long time before ... I put my ego aside to ask for help," Phillips said during a pit-stop in Winnipeg, where he will spend the night to spread the word while enjoying Canada Day celebrations.

The former hockey player said he became an activist "to inspire the masses" who may deal with mental health issues to "reach out" and "ask for help" before the situation gets worse.

'Tough, gruelling days'

Being bipolar means dealing with extreme emotional highs and lows.

Bipolar and related disorders are classified as mood disorders in the DSM-5, the most recent version of a handbook often used by mental-health care professionals.

A psychiatric diagnosis of bipolar disorder typically involves periods of both manic and depressive episodes, although individual experiences may vary depending on category and degree along the spectrum.

Ryan Phillips is cycling across Canada to motivate people who deal with mental health issues, like him, to get help. (Submitted by Stephen Parcalidis)

"It's like you want to die, but you want more than anything to live," Phillips said about his own struggle with the perplexing condition.

"You want to get out of bed and go live and be motivated, yet something is holding you back, and you can't get out of bed, and nothing is inspiring you."

Even brighter times can be difficult for him.

"It's very unpredictable," he said.

"There's been some very tough, gruelling days, and lonely days ... you're out there for long hours alone with your thoughts."

Taking a look inward

Phillips has spent countless hours introspecting from the saddle of his bike. Even after seeking treatment for substance use and mental illness, sometimes he finds himself struggling to get up and go.

"It's a fight every day," he said. "I see those people that suffer from depression and anxiety ... it's almost like an epidemic."

His daughter battles multiple mental health issues, including schizophrenia, depression and anxiety, compounded by co-occurring substance use. Phillips said she has been in and out of psychiatric wards for a while.

Ryan Phillips poses for a photo along the highway somewhere between Victoria, B.C. and Winnipeg, Man. (Submitted by Stephen Parcalidis)

Phillips hopes his message gets through to his daughter — and anyone else who needs to hear it.

The proper mix of "determination" and "self talk" — and, in his case, the right medication — helped steer him on a more positive path, he said.

You're out there for long hours alone with your thoughts - Ryan Phillips

And it seems to be working for him.

"If it wasn't working, I wouldn't be riding my bike across the country ... I've been able to balance it out."

The mental health activist hopes to make a difference in Canada and across the world. His bike tour took him to four countries in Asia.

Next up, Phillips plans to travel south to the U.S. or South America.

"I'm just the convoy to the vessel."