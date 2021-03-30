Survey suggests Canadians looked to the skies, saw more UFOs during pandemic
Chris Rutkowski with Ufology Research in Winnipeg says sightings of unidentified flying objects across the country increased by 46 per cent in 2020.
Winnipeg-based researcher says sightings across Canada rose by 46% in 2020
A new survey suggests Canadians spotted more UFOs last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Rutkowski with Ufology Research in Winnipeg says sightings of unidentified flying objects across the country increased by 46 per cent in 2020.
He says the total of 1,243 sightings is one of the highest recorded in a single year.
Roughly 30 per cent of the sightings were in Ontario and 24 per cent came from Quebec.
While some ended up being a satellite or a plane flying at an awkward angle, Rutkowski says 13 per cent were unexplained.
He says it's possible the pandemic has forced people to question their place in the universe, so they are looking at the sky more and pondering extraterrestrial life.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.