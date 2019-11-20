Rusty the retired glasses-wearing St. Boniface Hospital therapy dog in 'doggie heaven'

Winnipeg's favourite glasses-wearing hospital therapy dog Rusty died Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, positivity and giving back.

The 17-year-old dog's death was announced on his Facebook page, where Rusty penned a letter from "doggie heaven" to his friends.

The dog, who retired from his post at St. Boniface Hospital in November after 10 years there, had poor eyesight and inoperable mouth cancer.

George Ames, his owner, took him to Arizona for the winter, and there, the cancer spread quickly, to the point where Rusty couldn't eat or stand.

"My poor parents were in disbelief," the Facebook post says. "They tried to help me as best they could but the nice vet here in Arizona said there was no hope for me. But the pain killers worked great until it was time for me to go."

Rusty the St. Boniface Hospital therapy dog poses with one of his biggest fans, Chris Riordan, an administrative assistant who works at the hospital. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"So, I'm up here, looking down on all the friends that I made in my long career as a therapy dog."

Rusty is remembered as a calming, positive presence.

At his retirement party last year, Sandra Nelson stopped by to say thank you for his years of service.

"Between my parents and my mother-in-law, we've spent many, many days coming back and forth to the hospital. I've heard about him so many times, how wonderful he is," she said.

"My mother-in-law was here for about a month last year and he was the highlight of her stay. We would bring her down here to see him, and to this day she talks about the dog, Rusty with the glasses.

"It was what really made her stay special, for sure."

WATCH | Rusty retires after 10 years at St. Boniface Hospital:

Rusty, well-known as St. Boniface Hospital's glasses-wearing therapy dog, is retiring after logging more than 2,000 volunteer hours greeting patients and staff at the Winnipeg hospital over the last 10 years. 2:03

Administrative assistant Chris Riordan also stopped by and told CBC News about the first time she met Rusty.

"Because I was really new here, I was a little nervous. It's a very big hospital and I didn't know anybody, so I was kind of wandering around, and all of a sudden I saw Rusty," she said.

"It was just like, 'Oh my gosh, there's a dog here!' He made me feel so comfortable, so warm and everything. I felt very welcomed. He was the first one that welcomed me here."

Rusty left his friends with a call to action.

"I would like you to follow my example and work diligently in your careers, keep a positive attitude, and always smile at other people. It worked for me," the Facebook post said.

But he also called their pets to use their furry faces for good.

"The legacy that I would like to leave is to inspire more people and their dogs to get involved with pet therapy volunteering. The demand is there, and the rewards are too."

"Make me proud, my friends. Do good deeds for others."