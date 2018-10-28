Doctors commission portait to honour Rusty, Winnipeg's glasses-wearing therapy dog

For nearly a decade, Rusty the fluffy, glasses-wearing therapy dog has been a fixture at Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital, comforting both patients and staff.

Now, a group of young doctors have commissioned a portrait of Rusty to show their appreciation for him and the difference he's made in their lives, and the lives of their patients.

Rusty and his owner, George Ames, volunteer at the hospital three times a week, so the dog has become a fixture with patients and staff, said Stephen Cashman, one of the doctors behind the initiative.

"He's a very gentle, calm, easy-going dog — a very peaceful, placid demeanour. I think everybody recognizes Rusty wearing his glasses, sitting in his chair," Cashman said.

After a stressful day, it's definitely a morale boost to see a cheerful dog wagging his tale, Cashman said.

Rusty can often be seen perched in his chair in the atrium of St. Boniface Hospital, greeting patients and staff. (Rusty the Therapy Dog/Facebook)

"I think medicine, whether you're staff or a patient, can be very stressful. A lot of long days, long hours, dealing with a lot of stressful scenarios," he said.

"I think that a happy, good-natured, loving dog makes a big difference to alleviate some of that stress and help you remember that there's a lot of goodness in the world."

The portrait of Rusty, painted by Ottawa pet portraitist Gail MacGregor, has been in the works for about a year. It was paid for using donations from each doctor.

The portait was painted by Gail MacGregor, a pet portraitist in Ottawa. (Gail MacGregor)

Now that the painting is complete, the group of doctors are working with the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation on an unveiling ceremony.

Ames, who was involved in choosing the artist, said he was "delighted" to hear about the portrait.

George Ames and his dog Rusty volunteer at St. Boniface Hospital three afternoons a week. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

"He represents a calming effect, for staff and patients. They want to identify with a friendly, canine face," Ames said.

Rusty, who is now 15 years old, is still going strong, and the pair continue to volunteer at the hospital three times a week, said Ames.

"That's my whole life."