From Russia with loathing: Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham added to list of Canadians banned from country

Not that he had plans to, but now Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham officially can't visit Russia.

On Wednesday, Russia's foreign ministry added Gillingham to a list of people barred from entering the country.

Winnipeg's mayor doesn't quite know why he's been blocked.

"The only thing I could think of is, as I'm a public figure, I've been very clear and vocal about my support for Ukraine, that Russia's invasion is unjust and unprovoked, and I'll continue to stand with the people of Ukraine," Gillingham said at City Hall on Wednesday. "My support for Ukraine is unwavering."

Gillingham said he was in Russia on a family vacation a decade ago and had no plans to head back anytime soon. He has also been to Ukraine three times.

He was among several hundred more Canadians added to the list Wednesday.

"I'm a little disappointed that I'm last on the list of 333 people," Gillingham joked. "I am frankly proud to be on the list with such notable Canadians as the governor general, and Hayley Wickenheiser and others."

The announcement of the new Canadian names added to the list came the same day another prominent Canadian previously barred was set to visit Winnipeg.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was added to the list last year. He was in Winnipeg Wednesday touting his government's recently released budget.