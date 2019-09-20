Student arrested after threat against Russell school surfaces on social media

A middle school student is in custody after a threat was made against a Russell, Man., school in a social media post earlier this week.

The threat came to light Thursday and was reported to RCMP, who arrested a student the same day, says a letter to parents of students at Major Pratt School.

The letter, signed by school principal Tammy McCulloch and vice-principal Will Moncrief, says the threat was "generalized and vague," and not directed at any individual.

It does not say whether the school was put into lockdown.

The school and Park West School Division plan to further investigate the incident.

A 13-year-old female student faces a charge of uttering threats, RCMP said.

CBC has reached out to Park West School Division for comment.

This is the third incident this week in which a threat was made against a Manitoba school.

In Steinbach, a teenager was arrested and faces numerous charges after a violent altercation prompted authorities to put the Steinbach Regional Secondary School in lockdown on Wednesday.

A northern Manitoba elementary school was evacuated Wednesday after threatening remarks were found scrawled in one of the washrooms.