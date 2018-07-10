'We need him back': Mother pleads for help in search for son last seen in Thompson

The parents of a Northlands Denesuline First Nation man who went missing in Thompson, Man., issued a heartfelt plea Tuesday for help in bringing him home.

Russell Adrian Hyslop, 26, was last seen June 19 in the Eastwood area of Thompson — about 650 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Hyslop's mother and father, Jeanette and Tom Shaoullie, travelled to Winnipeg along with leaders from their community — roughly 400 kilometres northwest of Thompson — in hopes the journey might lead to help finding their son.

"It's not easy being a parent when your loved one is gone. You don't know where they are, we don't know where he is," said Jeanette Shaoullie through sobs, speaking at Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak headquarters in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday morning.

"We want him back. We need closure, our family needs closure," she said.

"Whoever has the information please come forward. We're exhausted, we're tired, we're running out of options of where to look anymore in Thompson," she said.

"We need him back. Whoever has that information please come forward. He's got three children back home that's waiting for him. And he's got two sisters and two brothers, and two parents that are waiting for him."

Jeanette said her son had travelled from Northlands First Nation for a medical appointment in Thompson in early June and was staying with his aunt, who lives there, for a few days.

Hyslop had been struggling with drugs but planned to get into treatment, his mother said.

The last she saw of Russell was in surveillance footage provided by Thompson RCMP. He is seen walking along Brandon Crescent in Thompson on June 19.

Community flies in for search

Since the news of his disappearance, Hyslop's friends and family have been searching every day in Thompson, combing the city's perimeter, trails and bushes and talking to locals, but to no avail.

With a return flight to Thompson from the northern community costing over $700, their resources are limited.

"I wants to thank sponsors and aviation that had stepped forward and contributed in the big part in the search," said Joe Antsanen, chief of the Northlands Denesuline First Nation, who also came to Winnipeg to advocate for the family.

Russell Adrian Hyslop, 26, was last seen June 19. (RCMP)

He said Perimeter Aviation has sponsored tickets to over 20 band members to help in the search. He also thanked RCMP in Thompson for their investigation.

Hyslop's father said volunteers have been helping them look for his son all over Thompson. Divers have even been combing the river. He hopes his son wandered into the bush.

"He liked his nature. He grew up with me. He always went hunting with me — wintertime on snowmobiles, summertime fishing on boats," said Tom Shaoullie.

He said there are two other families searching for their loved ones in the same areas. He said he didn't believe his son left the city, because he left his clothes and belongings at his aunt's house.

His parents ask that anyone with any information about their son's whereabouts or the circumstances around his disappearance reach out to them.

" I need my community's support," said Jeanette Shaoullie.

"The leadership and the family that are living in Thompson, and the people who are willing to help out — please come join us and help us find our son."

Isolated community is 'a family'

Chief Antsanen said it's not just Russell's immediate family who are suffering without closure.

"We're a unity, a family out in an isolated community. So we all have feelings. And we pray we'll find Russell and bring him home," he said.

"Fathers out there, mothers out there, if you can hear us, if you know something, come forward and support us to relocate Russell and we can bring him home. We're running out of clues and we're running out of time, but we don't want to give up hope."

Hyslop is five foot seven and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911.