Police seek suspect after violent Russell home invasion sends woman to hospital

One suspect is still at large after police arrested two men in connection with a violent home invasion in Russell, Man.

RCMP officers were called to an apartment complex at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, where they found a 32-year-old female victim in need of medical attention.

According to a release from Russell RCMP, the woman said three males entered her apartment and began to violently assault her while she slept.

The woman was taken to hospital in Winnipeg, but has since been released. Russell is 310 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Police said one suspect was arrested after being spotted nearby carrying a stolen item from the apartment. The 40-year-old from Birdtail Sioux First Nation was remanded in custody after being charged with aggravated assault, robbery and breaking and entering.

The same charges were also laid against a second suspect, a 30-year-old who was arrested later, and a third suspect, Christopher Leonard Benn, 32, for whom an arrest warrant was issued. Both men are from Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Benn is believed to be in Winnipeg. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Russell RCMP at 204-773-3051, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

