Pilot hospitalized after crop duster flips near Russell Airport

The pilot of a crop duster is being treated in hospital for minor injuries after his plane crashed into a swamp near Russell, Man.

Sprayer ends up in swamp after encountering strong winds while trying to land

The Canadian Press ·
A crop duster lies upside-down in a marshy area near Russell, after its pilot lost control while trying land at the local airport. (Handout/RCMP)

RCMP say the small plane was trying to land at Russell Airport when it encountered strong winds.

The pilot lost control and the plane went off the runway, flipping upside down in a swampy area.

The 53-year-old man at the controls suffered minor injuries but remains in hospital.

He was the only person in the sprayer plane.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

