Pilot hospitalized after crop duster flips near Russell Airport

The pilot of a crop duster is being treated in hospital for minor injuries after his plane crashed into a swamp in southwestern Manitoba.

RCMP say the small plane was trying to land at Russell Airport when it encountered strong winds.

The pilot lost control and the plane went off the runway, flipping upside down in a swampy area.

The 53-year-old man at the controls suffered minor injuries but remains in hospital.

He was the only person in the sprayer plane.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.