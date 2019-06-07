Sex assault charge stayed against former city councillor Russ Wyatt

A sexual assault charge laid against former city councillor Russ Wyatt has been stayed.

The long-time councillor from Transcona had been charged with what police called a "serious sexual assault" in July 2018.

The charge was stayed by the Crown in a Winnipeg courtroom Wednesday, according to provincial court records.

The charge against Wyatt stem from an alleged encounter in January 2018 with a woman he knew, police said when it was laid July 11, 2018.

The "serious sexual assault," reported to police on Jan. 14, happened at a home in the city, Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver said at the time. It did not happen at Wyatt's home.

The alleged victim was an adult woman who Wyatt knew, though the alleged assault is not considered domestic in nature, Carver said. He added the woman was not Wyatt's spouse.

There's no word yet on what led the Crown to stay the charge.

The CBC has reached out to the Crown's office for more information on the decision.

Wyatt was first elected to city council in 2002. He was absent from city council from January until May 2018 to undergo addictions treatment at a facility north of Gimli, Man.

Wyatt did not run for re-election last fall.