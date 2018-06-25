Wyatt backtracks on retirement pledge

Coun. Russ Wyatt says reports of his political demise may be premature — even though he was the one who made the reports in the first place.

On Thursday, the four-term Transcona councillor announced on the floor of council he will not seek a fifth term this fall.

On Monday, he said that decision "is on hold" and said he may run for council again or may run for mayor.

Wyatt spent months away from council earlier this year to undergo addictions treatment and largely has shied away from the spotlight since his return in May.

On Monday, however, he issued two tweets suggesting what he would do as mayor, pledging "Mayor Wyatt" would use proceeds from the city's growth fees to fund affordable-housing projects and would change zoning rules to require some affordable housing in all new developments.

"Our goal would be to facilitate and/or build 500 affordable housing units a year by year four," he tweeted.

Wyatt is not among the seven candidates registered to run for mayor so far. Incumbent Brian Bowman has registered, along with challengers Tim Diack, Umar Hayat, Jenny Motkaluk, Thomas Desmond, Doug Wilson and Don Woodstock.