Wyatt absent as council considers forcing paid leave for members facing criminal charges

A Winnipeg city councillor charged with sexual assault did not attend city council Thursday, the same day a fellow councillor introduced a motion to force council members to take a paid leave when facing criminal charges.

Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt was arrested on July 10 and released after a woman came forward to police to report an alleged serious sexual assault on Jan. 14.

The 48-year-old, long-time city councillor was granted a leave of absence from Thursday's meeting citing a "doctor's appointment."

He has denied the claims made against him. Wyatt said last week he will defend himself in court and referred follow-up questions to his lawyer.

Coun. Cindy Gilroy (Daniel McIntyre) introduced a motion Thursday that would have the City of Winnipeg request the province for an amendment to the city's charter to make it mandatory for elected members of council to take paid leaves of absence if they are facing criminal charges, "including but not limited to, assault and sexual assault."

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver previously told reporters that the councillor is accused of assaulting the woman in a home. The charge is not considered domestic in nature but the two knew each other, police said.

The motion to grant Wyatt's leave for Thursday's meeting was introduced by speaker Coun. Devi Sharma and seconded by Coun. Ross Eadie.

Thursday's council meeting will be followed by a brief summer break. The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20, which will be followed by the civic election Oct. 24.